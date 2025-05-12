Telangana’s Hidden Growth Secrets: How Rs 3 Lakh Crore Investment is Shaping the Future!”

Hyderabad: Telangana has successfully attracted nearly Rs 3 lakh crore in investment, creating one lakh jobs in the private sector since December 2023, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced on Monday.

CM Highlights Telangana’s Investment Success

Speaking at the inauguration of a new facility in Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, the Chief Minister praised the state’s record in attracting both domestic and international investments. Revanth Reddy confidently stated that Telangana is now the number one state in India in terms of investment.

During his remarks, the Chief Minister highlighted the success of Telangana’s efforts on the global stage, mentioning that at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Telangana secured Rs 1.78 lakh crore in investments. He also credited his trips to the USA, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore for further promoting Telangana as a hub for business and investment.

Hyderabad: A Global Capability Centre Hub

Revanth Reddy underscored Hyderabad’s growing status as a Global Capability Centre (GCC) hub, both in the software and life sciences sectors. He further elaborated on how Hyderabad has emerged as a leader in AI-ready data centers, life sciences, and manufacturing industries. The city continues to attract IT giants, many of which are expanding and opening new campuses.

State’s Achievements in Policing, Law and Order, and Economic Growth

The Chief Minister also cited a report from the central government, revealing that Telangana ranks number one in policing and law and order management. He went on to emphasize that the state also leads the nation in managing inflation, creating jobs in both government and private sectors, and excelling in tax collections.

Empowering Women, Youth, and Entrepreneurs

Revanth Reddy highlighted various initiatives aimed at supporting different sectors of society. The Chief Minister mentioned India’s largest entrepreneur funding and mentoring program, which empowers 66 lakh women through Self-Help Groups. Additionally, the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam program will fund and support young entrepreneurs across different sectors.

Telangana has also become the first state to hire transgenders as volunteers for the Hyderabad traffic force, showcasing its inclusivity.

Future City and Key Infrastructure Developments

Revanth Reddy touched upon several ongoing infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing the state’s future growth. This includes the development of a dry port, with connections to a sea port in Andhra Pradesh, via dedicated road and rail corridors.

The Chief Minister also discussed the creation of India’s most planned city, “Future City,” which will include an AI city. Furthermore, Telangana is building the Young India Skills University and Young India Sports University, along with integrated residential schools aimed at fostering the next generation.