Telangana’s Ice-Skating Star Nayana Talluri Strikes Gold Thrice in Dehradun

Dehradun: Telangana’s ice-skating prodigy Nayana Sri Talluri dazzled at the 20th National Short Track Ice Speed Skating Championship 2025, held in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, from June 25 to 29, by winning three consecutive gold medals, continuing her golden streak from the past three years.

Hat-Trick Gold Medals in 17–19 Age Category

Competing in the Girls 17–19 years category, Nayana bagged gold medals in all three short track events:

500 meters – Gold

1000 meters – Gold

1500 meters – Gold

Her performance marked a hat-trick of golds, maintaining her dominance in national competitions and reaffirming her status as India’s top young ice speed skater.

Felicitated by Dignitaries and Sports Leaders

Nayana’s remarkable feat was widely applauded. Mr. Amitabh Sharma, President of the Ice Skating Association of India, Executive Committee Member of the Indian Olympic Association, and Vice President of the Asian Skating Union, extended his heartfelt congratulations. Uttarakhand Governor Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh (Retd.) also appreciated Nayana’s consistency and excellence on ice.

Khelo India Winter Games Champion

Notably, Nayana had also won a hat-trick of gold medals in the recent Khelo India Winter Games, making her one of the most decorated young athletes in the Indian winter sports scene.