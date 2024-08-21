Telangana’s Junior Swimmers Honored at Felicitation Ceremony for National Success

Hyderabad: Telangana’s swimming stars were honored in a grand felicitation ceremony organized by Sri K. Shiva Sena Reddy, Chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS), for their outstanding performance at the 50th Junior National Aquatic Championship 2024. The championship was held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from August 6th to 11th, 2024.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of P. Chandra Shekhar Reddy, President of the Telangana Swimming Association, and Umesh Galande, General Secretary of the Telangana Swimming Association. The event recognized the achievements of the young athletes who brought laurels to the state with their exceptional performance in the national championship.

The Telangana team was led by Team Manager Kiran Kumar T and Team Coach John Siddiqui, who played a pivotal role in guiding the swimmers to success.

Medal Winners:

Mylari Suhas Preetham : 3 Silver & 2 Bronze

: 3 Silver & 2 Bronze Sri Nithya Sagi : 1 Silver & 1 Bronze

: 1 Silver & 1 Bronze T S Tejas Kumar : 1 Silver & 2 Bronze

: 1 Silver & 2 Bronze Varshith Dulipudi : 1 Silver

: 1 Silver Yashaswi Nune: 1 Bronze

These young swimmers showcased exceptional talent and dedication, contributing to Telangana’s growing reputation in the aquatic sports arena. The felicitation ceremony was a testament to their hard work and the support they received from their coaches and the Telangana Swimming Association.