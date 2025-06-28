Telangana’s KCR Condoles Sudden Demise of Journalist Swetcha Votarkar

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has expressed deep sorrow over the sudden demise of Swetcha Votarkar, a journalist and poet widely respected for her active role in the Telangana movement.

Swetcha Remembered as a Voice for Telangana and Social Issues

In an official statement issued on Saturday, KCR described Swetcha’s untimely passing as a profound loss to journalism and literature. He praised her evolution into a socially conscious poet and journalist, whose writings reflected the aspirations and struggles of the Telangana people.

KCR extended his heartfelt condolences to Swetcha’s family, highlighting the contributions of her parents, Shankar and Sridevi, who were also active participants in the Telangana statehood movement.

Telangana Mourns a Promising Talent

The news of Swetcha’s death has shocked the media fraternity and those connected with the Telangana cause. Colleagues and supporters remember her as a dedicated professional and a passionate advocate for social justice and cultural identity in the region.

Swetcha’s contributions to journalism and poetry continue to inspire young writers and activists committed to preserving Telangana’s unique voice and heritage.