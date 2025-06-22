Telangana’s Kharif Crops Affected by Lack of Rain, Even After Early Monsoon

Hyderabad: Despite the early onset of the southwest monsoon, dry weather conditions in June have negatively impacted Kharif sowing in Telangana. According to the latest report by the State Agriculture Department, the sown area is significantly lower compared to the same time last year, though it remains slightly above the seasonal average.

As of June 18, the total Kharif sown area in the state stood at 19,16,582 acres, marginally above the expected normal of 19,14,254 acres. However, this figure is still far behind the 25,27,917 acres sown by the same date in 2023, reflecting a slower agricultural start this year.

Cotton Leads Sowing Trends; Paddy, Pulses, and Maize Follow

Cotton continues to dominate the crop pattern in Telangana, with 15,26,689 acres already sown. Other major crops include:

Soybean – 1,04,304 acres

Red gram – 50,574 acres

Maize – 48,766 acres

Paddy – 36,300 acres

Jowar – 17,437 acres

The state has so far achieved only 14% of its expected Kharif sowing target, according to the data.

Telangana Records 33% Rainfall Deficit in June

The rainfall deficit is a major concern. Telangana received only 48.6 mm of rainfall as of June 18, compared to the normal 72.2 mm, resulting in a -33% deviation.

Only three districts — Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, and Wanaparthy — recorded excess rainfall. Seven districts reported normal rainfall, while 12 districts recorded a deficit and 11 experienced a large deficit, including Hyderabad, Adilabad, Siddipet, and Khammam.

Major Reservoirs Report Below-Normal Water Levels

Adding to the challenges, the water levels in Telangana’s major reservoirs are significantly lower than in previous years. As of June 18, reservoirs stored 228.03 TMC ft of water, down from 377.02 TMC ft on the same date in 2024.

Government Disburses ₹7,770 Cr Under Rythu Bharosa Scheme

In a major relief initiative, the Telangana government has credited ₹7,770.83 crore to the bank accounts of 66.19 lakh farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme for the ongoing Kharif season.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launched the disbursement on June 16, with the scheme covering:

1.26 crore acres of farmland

of farmland Landholders up to 9 acres covered by June 29

covered by Remaining beneficiaries to receive payments in three days

Each farmer is eligible for ₹6,000 per acre, aimed at easing the burden during this critical sowing period