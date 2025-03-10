Telangana’s March Promises: New Ration Cards and Fine Rice, But Where Are They?

Hyderabad: Despite government promises to provide fine rice starting from March, the poor in Telangana continue to face severe disappointment as they remain without access to the promised ration rice.

With growing frustration, citizens have expressed their anger, citing that not only has the fine rice not been delivered, but even the regular coarse rice is unavailable at ration shops.

Government’s Promise of Fine Rice Falls Short

The Telangana government had announced earlier that fine rice would be provided to poor families starting in March. This announcement sparked hope among the economically disadvantaged, who eagerly awaited the supply of quality rice. However, the situation has turned into a major disappointment, as only a small fraction of the required ration rice has been delivered.

Insufficient Rice Supply to Ration Shops

The state requires 1.51 lakh metric tons of ration rice to meet the needs of its citizens, but only 62,346 metric tons have been supplied to ration shops. This significant shortfall has left many people without the essential food item, increasing their frustration as they are unable to rely on the government’s promises.

Public Outcry Over Inconsistent Distribution

The government had repeatedly assured that fine rice would be provided on various festive occasions. For instance, ahead of the Ugadi festival, the government had promised that fine rice would be available, but once again, these assurances fell flat. People are now openly criticizing the government for the repeated broken promises regarding rice distribution.

Growing Discontent Among the Public

Residents have voiced their anger, saying that they are left without the basic food supplies promised by the state. “The government keeps saying they will provide fine rice, but every time it’s just the coarse rice, and that too is not available. We are tired of hearing the same promises every time,” said a local resident in Hyderabad.