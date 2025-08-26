Telangana’s Nayana Sri Talluri Shines at Asian Open Short-Track Speed Skating in Dehradun

Hyderabad: The Asian Open Short-Track Speed Skating Championship, held in Dehradun from August 20 to 24, 2025, witnessed a remarkable performance by Telangana’s young skater Nayana Sri Talluri, who clinched two silver and two bronze medals for India.

Nayana bagged the bronze medal in the 500 meters, bronze in the 1500 meters, silver in the 1000 meters, and another silver in the 3000 meters women’s relay event.

Her achievement was appreciated by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Asian Skating Union President Chang Myong-Hi, Asian Skating Union Vice President, the Ice Skating Association of India, and Indian Olympic Association Executive Committee Member Amitabh Sharma.

Nayana is now preparing for the upcoming Junior World Championship in Kazakhstan, raising hopes of further international success.

A total of 11 countries participated in the championship, including Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, and India.