Telangana’s Power Demand Surges: Is Hyderabad Ready for the Energy Challenge Ahead?

Hyderabad: Telangana’s energy consumption has hit a new peak this year, with power demand growing by 9.8% to reach 17,162 MW, according to officials at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday.

Telangana Power Demand Expected to Reach 31,808 MW by 2034-35

Officials from the Energy Department revealed that energy demand is projected to grow significantly over the coming years, reaching 18,138 MW by 2025–26 and 31,808 MW by 2034–35. This sharp rise underlines the need for robust and future-ready power infrastructure across the State.

Hyderabad to Become a Power-Ready Data Hub

The Chief Minister was briefed on the steps being taken to support Hyderabad’s growth as a data center hub, including plans for a “Data City”. Officials confirmed that uninterrupted, high-quality power is currently being supplied across all sectors.

Underground Power Supply Planned for Future City

CM Revanth Reddy has issued a directive for the establishment of a fully underground power supply network in the proposed Future City, which is to be developed near Hyderabad. He emphasized that no overhead power lines, towers, or poles should be present in the city, and that even high-tension lines must be relocated underground.

Smart Poles to Be Installed Under Pilot Project

As part of power infrastructure modernization, smart poles will be introduced on a pilot basis in Greater Hyderabad. The selected locations include:

Secretariat

Necklace Road

KBR Park

These poles are expected to enhance city management with integrated features like lighting, surveillance, and connectivity.

Solar Energy Plans for Outer Ring Road and GHMC Areas

The Chief Minister also directed energy authorities to develop a solar power plan for the 160-kilometer stretch of the Outer Ring Road (ORR). He also called for a feasibility study to explore solar power generation on footpaths and nalas within GHMC limits, promoting green energy adoption in urban areas.

Coordination with HMDA and Substation Upgrades

To meet the rising demand, CM Revanth Reddy stressed the need to coordinate with HMDA for the energy needs of satellite townships and radial roads under the Regional Ring Road (RRR). He also ordered the upgradation of power substations to match local power consumption trends.