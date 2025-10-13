Telangana’s Pranav Madav Surapaneni Creates History — Becomes First from State to Qualify for Junior World Cup in Short Track Ice Skating

Hyderabad: Telangana’s young ice-skating sensation, Pranav Madav Surapaneni, has made history by becoming the first athlete from the state to qualify for the Junior World Cup in Short Track Ice Skating, scheduled to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Pranav’s qualification marks a proud moment not just for Telangana but for India as a whole. This year, only three Indian skaters — from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana — have earned a spot in the prestigious international event.

Also Read: Vitamin D deficiency hidden epidemic, weakening health foundation: Report

From Hyderabad to the Global Stage

Pranav’s journey began seven years ago at a summer skating camp held at the Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Stadium, Yousufguda, where Coach M.A. Qudeer, Telangana’s only certified ice skating coach, recognized his natural flair and determination. Under Coach Qudeer’s guidance, Pranav rapidly developed into one of the nation’s most promising short track skaters, clinching medals at district, state, and national levels.

Consistent National Success

Over the past five years, Pranav has been a national medalist and a standout performer in the Khelo India Winter Games, where he has won medals for three consecutive years. At the 2025 edition, he secured three medals, significantly contributing to Telangana’s fourth-place finish in the national medal tally — a remarkable feat considering he competed in the senior category at just 15 years old.

Recognition from State Leadership

Pranav’s performances have earned widespread appreciation from state sports authorities. During the 2025 Khelo India Winter Games, Smt. A. Sonibala Devi, IFS, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of the Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS), personally congratulated him. Sri Shiva Sena Reddy, Chairman of SATS, also lauded his achievements and encouraged him to “think big” and aim for the Olympic dream.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who has emphasized youth sports development through the state’s new Sports Policy, is expected to extend greater institutional support to emerging athletes like Pranav.

National & International Support

Mr. Amitab Sharma, President of the Ice Skating Association of India and Executive Member of the Indian Olympic Association, has been mentoring Pranav, guiding him toward international exposure and elite training opportunities.

Earlier this year, Pranav won silver at the Asian Open Short Track Championship in Dehradun, where he also achieved the Junior World Cup qualifying time. Following this, he began advanced training in South Korea under top-tier coaches, gaining valuable experience and access to world-class infrastructure.

Eyes on the Winter Olympics

Speaking about his journey, the 16-year-old said,

“My main goal is to represent India at the Winter Olympics. The Junior World Cup is just the first step in a long journey toward that dream.”

However, Pranav also acknowledged the challenges of pursuing a winter sport in India, citing limited infrastructure and high costs.

“Ice skating is a very expensive sport, and we lack proper facilities in India. I often have to travel abroad for advanced training, which is financially challenging for my family. I hope for greater support from sponsors and authorities,” he said.

Inspiring Telangana’s Sporting Future

Pranav’s achievement not only showcases his perseverance but also highlights Telangana’s growing footprint in winter sports. His success story serves as an inspiration for young athletes across the state, proving that with talent, hard work, and the right support, international glory is within reach.