Telangana’s Reservation Bill Sparks Political Showdown: Will Congress Outsmart BJP and BRS?

Hyderabad: Congress Plans to Enhance BC Reservation to 42% in Telangana. The political atmosphere in Telangana is getting intense as the Congress government prepares to introduce a bill in the State Legislature next month that seeks to increase the reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) to 42%, fulfilling a promise made by the Congress party during the 2023 Assembly elections.

However, the proposed bill raises concerns as it would push the total reservations beyond the Supreme Court-mandated ceiling of 50%. To avoid potential legal roadblocks, the Congress government intends to forward the bill to the Centre for its approval.

Congress Challenges BJP with Constitutional Amendment on Reservation

The Congress party is playing a strategic political game by challenging the BJP to prove its commitment to BC welfare. They are asking the BJP to support a constitutional amendment to allow states to enhance reservations beyond the 50% ceiling. The ruling party sees this as an opportunity to corner the BJP and push for BC welfare by raising the stakes on this contentious issue.

The Ongoing Battle: Congress vs. BJP & BRS

This move also serves as a response to pressure from both Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and BJP, which have been demanding the Telangana government fulfill its election promise. The Congress government’s bill mirrors a similar attempt by the TRS (now BRS) in 2017 when they sought to increase reservations for Muslims and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Centre had rejected those proposals, citing reservations based on religion as unconstitutional.

The BJP is once again focusing on the issue of Muslim reservation, emphasizing their opposition to including Muslims in the BC category. Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has warned that such a move could incite a revolt from the Hindu community, underscoring the BJP’s stance against the inclusion of Muslims in the BC list.

Proposed Reservation Changes: BC, SC, and ST Quotas to Rise

The Congress bill proposes to increase BC reservations in education and employment from the current 25% (excluding Muslims) to 42%. It also includes a proposal to raise the BC representation in local bodies to 42%, up from 23%. This increase is a central part of Congress’s “BC Declaration” made during the elections.

Political analysts are predicting that the bill could escalate tensions, turning into a full-blown political battle between the Congress, BJP, and BRS. The proposed changes are set to significantly alter the reservation landscape in Telangana, with enhanced quotas for BCs, Scheduled Castes (SCs), and STs, potentially bringing the overall reservation quota to around 66-67%.

Congress’s Strategy: A National Debate on Reservation

By pushing this bill forward, the Congress government also aims to make it a national issue. The party is advocating for a constitutional amendment that would allow states to exceed the 50% reservation cap. If successful, the bill will be sent to the President of India for assent and could be included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, similar to Tamil Nadu’s reservation system.

BRS and BJP Intensify Demands for Reservation Based on Population

Meanwhile, BRS leader K. Kavitha has ramped up demands for a reservation system proportional to the BC population, which is 56.33% of the state’s population according to the caste survey. She is calling for the BC reservation to be adjusted accordingly and for Muslims to be included based on their population share as well.

Telangana’s Reservation Bill Sparks Political Showdown: Will Congress Outsmart BJP and BRS?

Political Implications and Future Prospects

As this high-stakes debate over BC reservations unfolds, the Congress government is caught in the middle of political pressure from both the opposition and within its own ranks. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining how the reservation issue will affect the political landscape of Telangana, with potential implications for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the 2026 Telangana Assembly elections.