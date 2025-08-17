Telangana’s share in surplus water should be decided first, says Dy CM Vikramarka

Visakhapatnam: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said that it would be legal and fair to build any new project on the Godavari River after the share of both Telugu states in surplus waters is decided.

He said that the responsibility of determining water shares lies with the Centre. The Deputy Chief Minister, who is visiting Visakhapatnam to participate in various programmes, was talking to media persons.

The Congress leader mentioned that Telangana state was formed precisely for the sake of river waters. “Clarity on the issue of surplus waters will come only after the ongoing projects in our state are completed and water allocations are made,” he said. The Telangana Deputy CM was responding to questions about the Godavari-Banakacherla project proposed to be built by Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on August 15 defended the Godavari-Banakacherla project, saying this will not harm the water interests of any state. Referring to Telangana’s opposition to the project, he said that no one needs to worry.

“We have decided to divert Godavari waste water from Polavaram to Banakacherla to transform Rayalaseema into an agrarian region. We will use the water that would otherwise be wasted by flowing into the sea,” he said in his speech on Independence Day. CM Chandrababu Naidu said that as a lower-riparian state, Andhra Pradesh has to bear floods.

“When floods occur, if the upstream states release water, we, as the downstream state, bear the losses and difficulties. Why are there objections to using the same floodwater as the downstream state? We have to bear the flood, but how can we cope if we do not benefit from the flood water?” he asked.

Meanwhile, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister also participated in a protest organised by the Congress party in Andhra Pradesh over ‘vote chori’. Dy CM Vikramarka said that the deletion of voters is tantamount to trampling on civil rights.

The Constitution has given voting rights to every citizen of the country. He alleged that the BJP has benefited by deleting genuine voters and by including bogus voters in the list. He said Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has exposed vote theft before the entire country with evidence and questioned the Modi government.

Vikramarka said that despite this, the attempt by the Election Commission to act in favour of the BJP is dangerous for democracy. He claimed that Rahul Gandhi’s yatra is receiving full support from political parties and people.