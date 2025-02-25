Telangana’s SLBC Tunnel Collapse: Massive Rescue Mission Underway

Nagarkurnool: Rescue operation teams from multiple organizations have once again entered the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) Tunnel following a roof collapse incident.

The teams are working tirelessly to ensure the safe recovery of trapped individuals and assess the damage at the site.

Rescue Teams Mobilized for Urgent Action

The operation, which involves personnel from various rescue agencies, aims to provide immediate relief and address the complexities of the situation. A detailed planning board, visible at the site, highlights key information about the collapse. It shows the coordinates of the roof collapse area, water levels at various points in the tunnel, and the extent to which rescue team members have successfully accessed the site.

Key Details from the Planning Board

The board also outlines critical details about the infrastructure at the location, including the Loco Track, Conveyor Belt, and other essential systems affected by the collapse. These insights are crucial for guiding the ongoing rescue efforts and ensuring that all affected areas are thoroughly assessed for safety and recovery.

Challenges Faced by Rescue Teams

Rescue teams continue to face significant challenges due to the structural damage caused by the collapse and varying water levels within the tunnel. However, authorities remain committed to reaching the most affected areas and conducting the necessary operations to extract individuals trapped in the debris.

Ongoing Investigation and Recovery Efforts

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating efforts to ensure the safety of all personnel involved. The ongoing rescue operation in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal Tunnel is being carefully managed, with updates provided regularly to the public.

The incident has garnered attention due to the scale of the collapse and the complexity of the infrastructure at the site. As the operation unfolds, it is clear that the authorities are prioritizing both safety and efficiency in their recovery efforts.

Authorities Urge Caution Amid Ongoing Operations

Authorities have urged citizens to avoid the area while the operation is in progress and to follow official updates regarding the situation. The investigation into the cause of the collapse is also underway, and further details will be shared as they become available.