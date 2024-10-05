Telangana’s Sports University to come up in PPP model

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana will establish Young India Physical Education and Sports University in a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model on the lines of Young India Skill University.

At a review meeting on Friday, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy advised the officials to constitute a Special Board and appoint a chairman by delegating powers to him to run the Sports University as an autonomous institution.

The proposed university will offer 14 sports training programs in cricket, hockey, football, basketball, swimming, tennis, badminton, shooting, boxing, wrestling, table tennis, athletics, gymnastics, and aquatics.

According to a statement by the Chief Minister’s Office, the Sports University will start operations in the Gachibowli Sports Stadium. Since the stadium is spread over 70 acres and ready-made facilities for various sports training were already provided, the Chief Minister suggested that the facilities should be upgraded in a sophisticated manner to meet future needs.

Revanth Reddy asked officials to prepare a new Sports Policy to bring recognition to Telangana at the international level along with providing training to produce world-class talented athletes from the state. The Chief Minister asked the officials to set the goals in the sports policy eying the 2036 Olympic Games.

Advisers to the state government K. Keshava Rao, Jitender Reddy, Chairman of Telangana Sports Authority Shivsena Reddy, Special Chief Secretary to the Government Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of Sports and Youth Development Department Vani Prasad, Principal Secretary to CM Seshadri and Secretary to CM Shanawaz Qasim participated in the meeting.

The CM and the officials discussed the sports policies adopted in other countries and also the states to encourage sportspersons.

The government is committed to providing training to talented aspiring youth in various sports categories to compete at the national and international levels. The CM emphasized that the best practices should be followed to achieve the government’s objective by incorporating them into the sports policy.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities to bring all the famous sports grounds and stadiums already available in Hyderabad under the purview of the Sports Hub.

LB Stadium, Hakimpet Sports School, Kotla Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy Indoor Stadium, Saroornagar Indoor Stadium, University Cycling Velodrome, etc will be brought under a single roof for efficient management.

He asked officials to bring reputed coaches from the country and abroad and also enter into MoUs with the universities to seek their cooperation.

The Chief Minister opined that a clear policy should also be adopted to provide incentives to the sportspersons who won medals at the national and international levels. The officials are directed to finalize the guidelines on the incentives to be given to the winners at various level competitions and the jobs to be offered to the winners.