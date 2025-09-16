Telangana’s T-Wallet crosses Rs 36k crore in payments, to add UPI and QR code features soon

Hyderabad: Telangana’s T-Wallet, India’s only state-managed digital wallet, has processed more than Rs 36,000 crore in payments since its launch in 2017 and will soon add UPI integration, QR code-based purchases, and automated bill payments, according to state IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu.

The minister said the Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) feature was the “game-changer,” accounting for nearly 90 percent of transfers, with over Rs 16,765 crore moved through 2.74 crore instant transactions. The facility allows citizens to transfer funds securely, 24×7, without being limited by banking hours.

T-Wallet, operated by the state’s ITE&C Department, has 16.14 lakh registered users and has handled 5.83 crore transactions across mobile, web, 4,500 MeeSeva centres and 11,000 fair price shops, the Minister said.

Citizens can access 1,246 government and citizen services through the platform.

“T-Wallet is not just a digital payment system but a benchmark in citizen-first governance, making financial services accessible to every corner of Telangana,” Sridhar Babu said, adding that upcoming features will further cement its role as the country’s most citizen-friendly wallet.

Officials said the platform’s multilingual support and assisted service options through MeeSeva ensure that citizens without smartphones are also able to use digital payments. This approach, they added, has helped bridge the urban-rural divide in access to financial services.

Since its rollout eight years ago, T-Wallet has emerged as a trusted channel for secure payments, with a success rate above 99 percent in IMPS transactions, driven by continuous infrastructure upgrades.

The minister said the government was committed to “continuous innovation” in T-Wallet, positioning it as a model for Digital India and an example of how state-led technology initiatives can scale securely and inclusively.