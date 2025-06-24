Passport Verification in 3 Days: Telangana’s VeriFast App Earns National Honour

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Telangana Police’s innovative VeriFast app, developed for swift and efficient passport verification, has bagged the Certificate of Excellence on the occasion of Passport Seva Divas. The honour was presented by the Union Minister of External Affairs in New Delhi and received by Director General (Intelligence) B. Shivadhar Reddy, marking a proud moment for the state.

Game-Changer in Passport Verification Process

The VeriFast app, a digital solution designed to speed up and streamline police verification for passports, has significantly improved efficiency and transparency in the process. On average, the app enables:

2,000 passport verifications per day

Over 8 lakh verifications annually

95% citizen satisfaction rate

Most notably, the app has brought down the average passport verification time to just 3 days, setting a national benchmark.

National Recognition for Innovation

The award was given in recognition of Telangana Police’s commitment to digital governance, citizen-centric service delivery, and use of technology in public safety. DG Shivadhar Reddy received the Certificate of Excellence on behalf of the department, expressing pride in the team’s achievement and the app’s impact on reducing delays and increasing public trust.

Boost for Citizen Services

VeriFast has been instrumental in minimizing human intervention, reducing scope for corruption, and enhancing accountability in the passport verification process. Its integration with centralized databases and real-time updates has helped citizens experience quicker and hassle-free services.

Telangana Leads in e-Governance

This national recognition reinforces Telangana’s reputation as a frontrunner in adopting digital solutions for governance. The success of VeriFast stands as a model for other states looking to modernize passport-related services.