Telugu Actor Chandrakanth Ends Life Following Co-Star’s Fatal Car Accident

According to statements recorded by the police from Chandrakanth’s father, the actor had been severely depressed in the days following Pavithra’s tragic accident. The two actors were reportedly in a relationship and had shared a close bond both on and off-screen.

Hyderabad: The Telugu television industry is in mourning following the tragic death of actor Chandrakanth, best known for his roles in popular daily soaps. The actor reportedly died by suicide at his residence in Alkapur, Telangana, on Friday. His death comes just days after his co-star and close friend, Pavithra Jayaram, was killed in a car accident.

According to statements recorded by the police from Chandrakanth’s father, the actor had been severely depressed in the days following Pavithra’s tragic accident. The two actors were reportedly in a relationship and had shared a close bond both on and off-screen.

Chandrakanth had expressed his grief publicly on social media, posting emotional tributes to his ‘Trinayani’ co-star. His final Instagram post was a heartfelt message to Pavithra, filled with sorrow and longing. He wrote, “Papa netho digina last pic raa (cry emojis) not able to digest to left me alone, okasari mama aniii piluveee plsss @pavithrajayaram_chandar. My Pavi is no more (cry and pray emojis) pls ra come back plsss. (This is the last picture I took with you, I’m unable to digest you left me alone. Please call out for me once again. My Pavi is no more, please come back).” In his Instagram stories, he also shared, “Papa pls come back raaa. Pls nee mama kannilu aaplu. (Please come back and wipe my tears.)”

The untimely deaths of both Chandrakanth and Pavithra Jayaram have sent shockwaves through the Telugu entertainment industry, leaving fans and colleagues in deep sorrow. The community mourns the loss of two talented actors whose lives were tragically cut short.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of both Chandrakanth and Pavithra during this incredibly difficult time.

