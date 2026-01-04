Telugu Is More Than a Language, It Is a Living Heritage: Mauritius President

Guntur: President of Mauritius Dharam Gokhool on Sunday said Telugu is not merely a language but a living civilisation with deep spiritual legacy. Addressing the Third World Telugu Conference here in Guntur district, Gokhool described it as a landmark event uniting Telugu diaspora from around the world.

“Telugu is more than just a language; it embodies a living civilisation and carries a profound spiritual legacy,” said Gokhool, addressing the gathering.

The conference coincides with the threshold of 2026, traditionally associated with reflection and renewal, Gokhool noted, linking it to Ugadi, celebrated as a national holiday in Mauritius.

“While calendars may differ, the promise of new beginnings and our collective responsibility to preserve heritage with wisdom and foresight remain universal,” he said.

Telugu has grown from a regional language into a global presence, now spoken in over 50 countries, he said and welcomed delegates from nearly 50 nations participating in the event.

Gokhool highlighted Telugu culture’s integral role in Mauritius’ multicultural fabric and enduring people-to-people ties between India and Mauritius.

Referring to India–Mauritius relations, Gokhool said the partnership is anchored in shared history, values, and civilisational continuity, strengthened further by high-level visits between the two nations in 2025.

Beyond diplomacy, language, heritage, and culture serve as living bridges between societies, he said, noting that India’s linguistic plurality resonates strongly with Mauritius’ multicultural ethos.

Gokhool said Telugu community in Mauritius contributes significantly to nation-building, adding that it uniquely teaches Telugu at primary, secondary, and tertiary levels in its formal education system.

He said the next World Telugu Conference will be held in Mauritius, reinforcing promotion of Telugu language and culture.

He said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed to formalise Mauritius as the host for the next conference and to strengthen academic, cultural, and technological collaboration with Andhra Pradesh.

Gokhool highlighted organisations such as Mauritius Telugu Mahasabha, with 98 branches, the Andhra Telangana Telugu Association and others, for safeguarding Telugu education, literature, and cultural identity across generations.

The President noted that the Mahasabha conducts local Telugu language examinations, while institutions such as Telugu Speaking Union, Mauritius Telugu Cultural Centre Trust, and Mahatma Gandhi Institute nurture language, dance, and cultural expression.

Andhra Pradesh Day, celebrated on November 1, is observed in Mauritius, highlighting the Telugu community’s cultural heritage and traditions, he said.

Gokhool also pointed to Mauritius’ 108-foot Sri Venkateswara Swami idol at Harihara Devasthan, recognized as the tallest statue of the Lord, serving as a spiritual beacon uniting devotees across faiths and continents.

He further lauded Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for initiatives in AI awareness and quantum technology courses, helping preserve Telugu language and culture through modern technology.

He warned that globalisation and increased use of English among youth threaten ancestral languages, citing studies showing over half of the world’s languages could vanish by century’s end.

Gokhool urged leveraging AI, digital platforms, and multilingual education to safeguard linguistic heritage, adding Mauritius is committed to strengthening cultural, educational, and tourism partnerships with Andhra Pradesh.

Gokhool arrived in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday as part of his six-day tour of India, starting from January to 3 to 8.