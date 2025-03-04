Telugu Singer Kalpana Allegedly Attempts Suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Popular Telugu singer Kalpana allegedly attempted suicide at her residence in Hyderabad, police said on Tuesday.

Emergency Response and Hospitalization

After being alerted by the Residents’ Association, police reached her house and forcibly opened the door. They found her in an unconscious state and immediately shifted her to a hospital for medical attention.

Doctors treating Kalpana stated that she had consumed sleeping pills. Further details will be known once she regains consciousness. However, her condition is reported to be stable and out of danger, according to police officials at KPHB Police Station.

Investigation Underway

Authorities are currently investigating the reasons behind the singer’s alleged suicide attempt. More details are awaited.