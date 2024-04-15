Telugu States decide to work together for smooth conduct of elections

Hyderabad: Both Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have decided to work together and in coordination for the smooth conduct of ensuing elections.

A coordination meeting was held at the Secretariat here on Monday, where Telangana Chief Secretary Shanthi Kumari, Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy, DGP Ravi Gupta, Additional DGs Shivdhar Reddy and Mahesh Bhagwath, AP Additional DG Dr. Sankabrata Bagchi, Special Principal Secretary of AP Commercial Taxes and Excise department Dr. Rajath Bhargava and other officials were present.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary Shanthi Kumari said the coordination meeting of District Collectors and senior officers of various departments of the border States were already held for the smooth conduct of elections and steps are being taken to conduct the elections transparently and without any untoward incidents.

Stating that illegal liquor, transportation of various goods to lure voters and drug trafficking have been stopped in the State, Shanthi Kumari said that the law-and-order situation is completely now under control and the meeting of Chief Secretaries of the two States will help for the peaceful conduct of elections.

She stated that more vigilance is needed at the check-posts in the border areas to prevent illegal liquor, drugs and other goods from coming from Goa, Karnataka and other States.

The Chief Secretary further informed that the Telangana government has already set up 36 inter-state check-posts under the police department, three inter-state check-posts under the wildlife department, eight by the excise department, 224 enforcement teams, and 7 check-posts by the commercial tax department and also established 24-hour strong patrolling.

“There is no prevalence of extremism in Telangana. However, steps should be taken to prevent Maoist activities from Chhattisgarh. In this regard, we are working with strong coordination between the police and central police forces,” she added.