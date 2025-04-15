Telugu Student Critically Injured in Hit-and-Run in Texas; Police Seek Public Help

Hyderabad: A young Telugu woman, Deepthi Vangavolu, is in critical condition after being struck in a hit-and-run incident in Denton city, Texas, in the early hours of Saturday, April 12. The news has sent shockwaves through the Indian student community in the United States.

Hit-and-Run Incident Occurred at 2:12 AM

According to a press release from the Denton Police Department, the incident occurred around 2:12 a.m. near the 2300 block of Carril Al Lago Drive, a residential street near N. Bonnie Brae Street and W. University Drive.

Eyewitnesses reported that a dark-colored sedan—possibly a Kia Optima—struck two women walking along the roadway and fled the scene. The car was last seen heading northbound on N. Bonnie Brae Street.

Victims Identified: One in Critical Condition

The two victims were immediately transported to a local hospital. While one woman sustained minor injuries, Deepthi Vangavolu suffered a life-threatening head injury, according to NBCDFW.com, which quoted a fellow Indian student familiar with the situation.

Deepthi Vangavolu: Indian Student from Andhra Pradesh

According to her LinkedIn profile, Deepthi Vangavolu is currently pursuing a Master’s in Computer and Information Science at the University of North Texas. She completed her B.Tech from Narasaraopeta Engineering College in March 2023. She is believed to be a native of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

Police Seek Help Identifying the Suspect Vehicle

The Denton Police Department has urged the public to come forward with any information regarding the vehicle involved. Investigators have tentatively identified the car as a dark Kia Optima, potentially with a damaged or missing front grill and headlight damage.

“We are appealing to anyone with knowledge about this vehicle or its driver to come forward immediately,” said a Denton Police spokesperson.

Growing Concerns Over Safety of Indian Students Abroad

This tragic incident has once again raised concerns about the safety of international students, especially those walking or commuting during late-night hours in urban areas abroad. Indian communities and student organizations are closely following the developments and seeking support for Deepthi and her family.