Telugu University Opens Admissions for 2025: Apply Now for UG, PG, Diploma & Certificate Courses

Hyderabad: Suravaram Pratap Reddy Telugu University has officially announced admissions for the 2025 academic year. Eligible students are invited to apply for various undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), diploma, PG diploma, and certificate courses offered by the university across its regular programs.

Diverse Courses in Arts, Language, Music, and Culture

According to a statement released on Monday by the university registrar, Telugu University offers a wide range of academic programs in subjects related to arts, culture, language, and traditional knowledge systems. The courses include:

Sculpture and Painting

Design

Music

Theatre Arts

Classical Dance (Kuchipudi, Andhra Natyam)

Folk Arts

Telugu Language

History and Tourism

Linguistics

Journalism

Astrology

Yoga

Courses Offered at Various Levels

Telugu University provides education at multiple levels:

Undergraduate (UG) Programs

Postgraduate (PG) Programs

Postgraduate Diploma Courses

Diploma Programs

Certificate Courses

These programs are designed to promote Telugu culture, literature, and traditional knowledge, while also preparing students for careers in the arts, media, and language studies.

Admission Details and How to Apply

Interested candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can apply through the university’s official admission portal (details to be announced soon). The last date for application submission and further instructions will be provided on the university website.

Students are encouraged to apply early and take advantage of the unique academic offerings focused on preserving and advancing Telugu heritage and knowledge.