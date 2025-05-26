Telugu University Opens Admissions for 2025: Apply Now for UG, PG, Diploma & Certificate Courses
Suravaram Pratap Reddy Telugu University has officially announced admissions for the 2025 academic year.
Hyderabad: Suravaram Pratap Reddy Telugu University has officially announced admissions for the 2025 academic year. Eligible students are invited to apply for various undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), diploma, PG diploma, and certificate courses offered by the university across its regular programs.
Table of Contents
Diverse Courses in Arts, Language, Music, and Culture
According to a statement released on Monday by the university registrar, Telugu University offers a wide range of academic programs in subjects related to arts, culture, language, and traditional knowledge systems. The courses include:
- Sculpture and Painting
- Design
- Music
- Theatre Arts
- Classical Dance (Kuchipudi, Andhra Natyam)
- Folk Arts
- Telugu Language
- History and Tourism
- Linguistics
- Journalism
- Astrology
- Yoga
Courses Offered at Various Levels
Telugu University provides education at multiple levels:
- Undergraduate (UG) Programs
- Postgraduate (PG) Programs
- Postgraduate Diploma Courses
- Diploma Programs
- Certificate Courses
These programs are designed to promote Telugu culture, literature, and traditional knowledge, while also preparing students for careers in the arts, media, and language studies.
Admission Details and How to Apply
Interested candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can apply through the university’s official admission portal (details to be announced soon). The last date for application submission and further instructions will be provided on the university website.
Students are encouraged to apply early and take advantage of the unique academic offerings focused on preserving and advancing Telugu heritage and knowledge.