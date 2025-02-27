Hot Weather Alert: Temperature Set to Rise Above 40°C in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana

Hyderabad: The summer heat is arriving with full force! Starting March 2nd, residents of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will face an extreme heatwave, with temperatures soaring above 40°C.

The rising mercury levels pose a serious health risk, particularly for children, the elderly, and outdoor workers.

Why is the Heatwave Happening?

According to meteorologists, this heatwave is due to a combination of factors, including:

High-pressure systems creating persistent heat domes.

creating persistent heat domes. Clear skies allowing maximum solar radiation.

allowing maximum solar radiation. Global warming leading to rising temperatures in recent years.

leading to rising temperatures in recent years. Dry winds intensifying the heat and reducing moisture levels.

These conditions have resulted in record-breaking temperatures, making it essential for people to take precautionary measures.

How to Stay Safe During a Heatwave?

To avoid heat-related illnesses, experts recommend the following safety measures:

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water and avoid sugary or caffeinated beverages. Avoid Outdoor Activities: Minimize direct sun exposure between 11 AM – 4 PM. Wear Light Clothing: Choose loose, cotton, or light-colored outfits to stay cool. Use Sunscreen & Sunglasses: Protect your skin and eyes from harmful UV rays. Keep Your Home Cool: Use curtains, fans, and air conditioners to maintain a comfortable indoor temperature. Recognize Heat Stroke Symptoms: Be aware of dizziness, nausea, and excessive sweating—seek immediate medical attention if needed.

Impact of Heatwaves on Daily Life

Heatwaves have wide-ranging effects on public health, agriculture, and infrastructure:

Health Risks: Extreme heat increases the risk of heat exhaustion, dehydration, and heat strokes .

Extreme heat increases the risk of . Agricultural Damage: High temperatures can reduce crop yields , impacting farmers and food supplies .

High temperatures can , impacting . Power Consumption Surge: Increased use of air conditioners and cooling devices may lead to power outages .

Increased use of may lead to . Water Shortages: Rising heat can cause water reservoirs to dry up, affecting water availability and daily life.

Climate Change & Rising Temperatures

Experts warn that climate change is significantly contributing to rising global temperatures. Factors such as deforestation, urbanization, and greenhouse gas emissions are intensifying the effects of heatwaves.

How to Mitigate the Effects?