Tempest Advertising Launches ‘Silent No More’ – A Campaign Across Four Cities on International Day Against Drug Abuse

Hyderabad: In a powerful and emotional show of solidarity on the International Day Against Drug Abuse, Tempest Advertising launched an awareness initiative titled ‘Silent No More’. The initiative was aimed at encouraging individuals battling drug addiction to speak up, seek help, and take the first step toward recovery.

Standing by the company’s theme for the year – Go Mad for Good, employees from Tempest Advertising took to the streets of Hyderabad, Pune, Bangalore and Mumbai holding bold placards and banners with the campaign’s message, urging individuals to acknowledge the issue, talk it out, and choose a better path. Messages such as “Every Scar Has a Story” and “You Don’t Need Dope to Be Happy” echoed through the visuals, offering both hope and solidarity.

To enable real change, each display included a QR code linking directly to ‘Living Sober Rehab’, a counselling organization that provides support and recovery guidance to drug offenders.

The campaign attracted the attention of several passersby in public places in the four metro cities. In Hyderabad, the campaign was visible at high-footfall public locations, including Paradise, Rasoolpura, Begumpet, Ameerpet, and Jubilee Hills Checkpost, delivering the message directly to the youth and the public alike. Through ‘Silent No More,’ Tempest aims to bring forward untold stories, dissolve stigma, and spark conversations that matter. Because healing begins when silence ends.