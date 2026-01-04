‘Temple of Democracy Insulted’: BRS Attacks CM Revanth Reddy Over Assembly Remarks

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has demanded an apology from Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for using abusive language against its leaders in the State Legislative Assembly. The Chief Minister, while replying to a short discussion on the Krishna waters in the Assembly on Saturday night, used unparliamentary words against BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and BRS deputy leader in the Assembly T. Harish Rao.

Harish Rao said the Chief Minister unleashed a torrent of the most repulsive and indecent language. “Even while claiming that abusive language has no place in the Assembly, he himself resorted to hurling abuses. Revanth Reddy must apologize for using the utterly vulgar term ‘Bhadwe’ (pimps) in the Assembly which is considered temple of democracy,” he posted on ‘X’. The BRS leader stated that a civilised society will not tolerate such Revanth-style rhetoric.

“Threatening to cut off tongues and speaking in the Assembly with violent, criminal intent is the pinnacle of Revanth’s political depravity. It is utterly tragic that the Speaker failed to restrain the Chief Minister, who was wantonly spewing expletives in such a grotesque manner that would make any civilized society hang its head in shame,” said the former minister. The BRS MLAs were not present in the Assembly as the main opposition party has announced a boycott of the ongoing winter session to protest against what it calls ‘biased’ conduct of the Speaker.

The former irrigation minister said it was shameful on the part of Revanth Reddy to claim credit for the stay granted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation project due to the legal battle waged by BRS. Harish Rao said the claim that the Congress brought the Palamuru Rangareddy Project is nothing but Revanth’s utter ‘madness’. He stated that in 2009, the then Congress government issued a CMO note during the general elections about the Palamuru Rangareddy Project, but a GO for preparing the DPR was issued in the 2014 elections.

He asked what right the Congress has to criticise BRS when it took five years just to issue a GO for DPR. Harish Rao said Revanth Reddy, who never took part in the Telangana movement, was now questioning the pure intentions of KCR, the charioteer of the Telangana movement. He remarked that this was nothing short of spitting at the sun. The BRS leader said the Chief Minister and the irrigation minister had to admit in the Assembly that reducing water allocation for the Palamuru Rangareddy Project to 45 TMC was a fact.

He claimed that it was only after BRS pulled up the government, a resolution was passed in the Assembly, urging the Centre not to give permission for the Polavaram Nallamalasagar project. “The resolution is the fruit of BRS’ struggle. The Assembly proceedings have once again proven that Revanth lacks even basic knowledge on irrigation matters,” he said.