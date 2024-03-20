Crime

Tenant allegedly murdered by house owner in Delhi, suspect on the run

A tenant was allegedly killed by a house owner in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Police said that the suspect is absconding and a manhunt has been initiated to nab him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that on Wednesday at 7:15 a.m. a police control room call was received regarding a dead body at a house in Gali no-8, Ambedkar Vihar in Karawal Nagar area following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the crime scene, a man identified as Subhash (35) was found dead in the house and no external injury was seen.

“The deceased worked as a labourer. The house owner, Satish Bhadana, who is the suspect, is on the run,” said the DCP adding that Bhadana works as Safai Karamchari in MCD.

The DCP added that the crime and forensic science laboratory teams have inspected the spot and efforts are being made to trace him and ascertain the facts and circumstances behind the incident.

Source
IANS
Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
