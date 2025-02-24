Tens of Thousands Attend Hezbollah Leaders’ Funeral in Beirut Amid Israeli Flyovers

Beirut: Tens of thousands of mourners gathered in Beirut on Sunday to pay their respects at the funeral of former Hezbollah leaders, Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, while Israeli warplanes conducted low-altitude flights over the Lebanese capital, adding tension to an already charged atmosphere.

The funeral ceremony, held at the Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium, was attended by delegations from 70 countries, including Iran, as reported by Lebanese broadcaster al-Jadeed. The event drew significant attention as Hezbollah’s leadership, including the group’s Secretary-General Naim Qassem, led the proceedings.

Israeli Jets Send Message Over Beirut

In a clear show of defiance, Israeli warplanes flew over the funeral, with Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stating that the airstrikes were a “deliberate message” to those who threaten Israel. Katz remarked that the Israeli Air Force jets flying over Beirut during the funeral served as a warning to those who seek to attack Israel, reinforcing the country’s stance of retaliation.

“Hezbollah and others must understand that if they threaten Israel, they will face consequences,” Katz said in a statement.

Hezbollah Leadership Condemns Israeli Actions

During the ceremony, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem addressed the mourners via video screens, accusing Israel of breaching a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States and France. The ceasefire was supposed to take effect on November 27, 2024, but according to Hezbollah, Israeli forces continued to maintain positions along the Lebanese border, even after a February 18 withdrawal deadline.

Qassem vowed that Hezbollah would continue its resistance against Israel, regardless of the sacrifices it would entail, as the crowd erupted in chants against Israel and the United States.

Iran’s Support and Condemnation of Israel

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, also expressed his condolences, describing Nasrallah and Safieddine as “great martyrs of the resistance.” Khamenei echoed the sentiments of Hezbollah’s leadership, condemning Israel and reaffirming Iran’s commitment to continuing the fight against “usurpation, oppression, and arrogance.”

Nasrallah and Safieddine’s Deaths and Burials

Nasrallah, the former Hezbollah leader, was killed in an Israeli bombing on September 27, 2024, in the Dahieh suburb of Beirut. Safieddine, Nasrallah’s deputy and successor, met the same fate in an Israeli airstrike in October 2024 in Dahieh.

While both leaders were initially buried in undisclosed locations, their official funerals marked a significant moment of unity for Hezbollah supporters. Nasrallah will be buried in Beirut later on Sunday, while Safieddine will be laid to rest in his hometown in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah’s official announcement of their funerals earlier this month drew attention to the group’s ongoing defiance in the face of Israeli aggression, with promises of continued resistance in their honor.