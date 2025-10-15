Tension Erupts at BJP Office as BC Leaders Clash in Front of State Chief Ramchander Rao: Video

Hyderabad: A heated altercation broke out at the BJP’s state headquarters in Nampally on Tuesday when two groups of Backward Class (BC) leaders got into a physical fight in the presence of BJP Telangana president N. Ramchander Rao and senior BC leader R. Krishnaiah.

The chaos unfolded during a meeting convened to discuss the proposed statewide bandh on October 18, for which BC representatives were seeking the BJP’s support. Following the discussions, a press conference was arranged inside the party office — but what began as a routine media interaction soon spiraled out of control.

According to sources, the dispute started over the placement and display of leaders’ photographs at the press meet. Verbal arguments between two factions quickly escalated into a scuffle, causing panic among those present.

The incident took place in full view of both Ramchander Rao and Krishnaiah, leaving the gathering stunned. BJP members and other leaders rushed to intervene and separate the clashing groups, eventually bringing the situation under control.

Party insiders described the incident as “unfortunate” and emphasized that it occurred due to a misunderstanding among local leaders. However, the episode has raised questions about discipline and coordination within the BC wing of the party, particularly at a time when the BJP is attempting to strengthen its grassroots network ahead of the upcoming elections.