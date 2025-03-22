Tension Erupts at BJP Office in Hyderabad Over Women’s Reservation Demand

Hyderabad: Tension mounted at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Hyderabad on Saturday as Mahila Congress leaders staged a protest demanding the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women. The protest escalated when Mahila Congress leaders attempted to gherao the BJP office, leading to a scuffle with the police.

Police Clash with Mahila Congress Leaders Over Women’s Reservation

The Mahila Congress leaders, who were advocating for the long-pending demand for 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies, were stopped by police forces. The situation quickly turned tense when the protestors tried to move towards the BJP office, resulting in a confrontation with law enforcement.

As the protest intensified, a scuffle broke out between the police and Mahila Congress leaders. The police intervened to disperse the crowd and restore order at the BJP office.

Context Behind the Protest

The demand for 33 per cent reservation for women has been a key political issue for several years, with various political parties and activists pushing for its implementation. The protest by Mahila Congress is seen as a response to the government’s delay in fulfilling this promise.

This incident highlights the growing frustration among women’s rights groups and political organizations who feel that women’s representation in politics continues to be sidelined.

Political Repercussions

The protest at the BJP office is expected to have political repercussions, particularly as women’s reservation remains a critical issue for voters ahead of future elections. The scuffle and the demand for action will likely keep this topic in the public eye, forcing political parties to address the issue more seriously.