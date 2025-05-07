Tension Erupts in Hafez Baba Nagar Following HYDRAA Demolition Drive
Hyderabad: A tense situation unfolded in Hafez Baba Nagar, located in the Chandrayangutta Assembly constituency, after the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) carried out a sudden demolition drive in the area.
Residents Allege No Prior Notice
Local residents expressed outrage, claiming that the demolition was conducted without any prior notice. Several economically weaker families were rendered homeless, and residents alleged that no alternative housing arrangements were provided by the authorities. Many described the action as unjust and abrupt, adding to their distress and insecurity.
AIMIM Slams HYDRAA Commissioner
Leaders of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) strongly condemned the demolition. They criticized the HYDRAA Commissioner, branding him a “blackmailer,” and alleged that he had carried out similar controversial actions during his previous posting in the Old City. AIMIM leaders called the drive politically motivated and a direct attack on the poor and marginalized.
Demands for Government Intervention
According to party sources, AIMIM leaders plan to raise the issue with the state government, seeking clarification on the motives behind the demolition. They also demanded immediate relief and rehabilitation for the affected families.
Police Deploy Extra Forces to Maintain Order
In response to growing unrest, police forces were deployed in large numbers across the area to prevent any escalation. While the situation is currently under control, there is palpable anger and grief among the local population.