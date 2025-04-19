Tension in Hyderabad: Atmosphere Turns Chaotic Amid Protests

In a significant development in the National Herald money laundering case, top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been named in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) charge sheet. The move has sparked political tensions, with the Congress party accusing the central government of using investigative agencies to target opposition leaders.

Nationwide Protests Called by Congress

In response to the ED’s action, the Indian National Congress has launched nationwide protests, claiming the case is politically motivated. Alleging that the BJP-led central government is misusing its power to suppress the opposition, Congress leaders have strongly condemned the ED’s actions.

Telangana Youth Congress Lays Siege to ED Office

As part of the nationwide call, the Telangana Youth Congress staged a protest outside the ED office in Hyderabad on Saturday. The protest saw a large number of Youth Congress workers arriving in groups, chanting slogans against the ED and the central government.

Tense Moments as Protesters Attempt to Enter ED Office

The situation turned tense when several protesters tried to forcefully enter the ED office premises. Police intervened swiftly, preventing the mob from entering and restoring order. The protest led to a brief standoff between the Youth Congress members and the police.

Protesters Detained by Police

To prevent further unrest, police detained several Youth Congress leaders and shifted them to nearby police stations. The protest is part of a larger movement by the Congress party demanding transparency and fairness in the ED’s investigation.

Congress Alleges Political Vendetta

Congress leaders argue that the charges against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are a clear example of political vendetta. They demand that the ED operate independently and not under political pressure from the ruling government.