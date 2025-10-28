Tension in Hyderabad’s Ramantapur as ABVP Students Protest Delay in Scholarships

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Ramantapur on Tuesday after members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest demanding the immediate release of student scholarships and fee reimbursement funds.

Hundreds of students joined the ABVP leaders in a rally that began in Ramantapur and culminated on the Hyderabad–Warangal National Highway, where the protesters staged a sit-in, raising slogans against the delay in fund disbursal.

As the demonstration intensified, vehicular traffic came to a standstill for several kilometres, causing severe inconvenience to commuters. Police personnel rushed to the spot and attempted to disperse the protesters to clear the road, leading to a brief tense situation.

Eyewitnesses reported mild scuffles between police and students when officers tried to move the protesters off the highway. The police eventually managed to shift the agitators to the side of the road and restore the flow of traffic after some time.

ABVP leaders accused the government of neglecting students’ welfare and warned that similar protests would continue across the state if their demands were not met.