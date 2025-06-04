Tension in Telangana Village as Protest Against Ethanol Plant Turns Violent

Hyderabad: A major protest in Pedda Dhanwada village in Telangana’s Jogulamba Gadwal district escalated into violence on Wednesday as local villagers and farmers opposed the construction of a proposed ethanol plant. The unrest marks a significant flashpoint in the ongoing struggle between industrial development and environmental concerns in rural Telangana.

Protest Turns Violent: Vehicles Damaged, Tents Set on Fire

What began as a peaceful demonstration quickly turned chaotic as hundreds of farmers from nearby villages gathered to stop work on the ethanol facility. Protesters damaged company vehicles, set fire to tents and containers, and chased away employees of the company involved in the plant’s construction.

Police were deployed to the site but were outnumbered by the angry mob, many of whom were armed with sticks and shouting slogans demanding an immediate halt to the work.

Villagers Accuse Authorities of Ignoring Environmental Norms

Residents and local leaders have alleged that mandatory environmental regulations were bypassed in granting approval for the plant. According to local protesters, the ethanol plant:

Violates the 10 km buffer zone rule from residential areas

from residential areas Is too close to public roads

Threatens fertile agricultural land

Lacks local panchayat consent

These claims have sparked widespread concern over the environmental and health impacts of the proposed project.

BJP Supports Farmers, Demands Cancellation of Plant

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has extended its support to the protesting villagers. BJP district president S. Ramachandra Reddy warned that continued disregard for public sentiment would provoke an even stronger backlash.

Party leaders also accused authorities and the plant’s promoters of colluding to misrepresent facts to obtain approvals.

Background: Longstanding Opposition to the Project

Villagers have been opposing the ethanol plant since 2023, staging multiple protests and submitting petitions. Tuesday evening’s movement of construction equipment and workers to the site sparked fresh outrage, leading to Wednesday’s violent outburst.

Locals claim that the plant will lead to increased pollution, water contamination, and long-term damage to agriculture-dependent livelihoods.

What’s Next?

Despite police presence, villagers have vowed to continue their protest until the project is scrapped. The situation remains tense, and authorities are reportedly reassessing the approval process under mounting public pressure.