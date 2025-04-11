Tensions Erupt at Charminar as Muslims Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill

Hyderabad: Tensions flared near the historic Charminar on Friday as a large number of Muslims protested against the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill. The protest broke out after the Friday prayers at Mecca Masjid, when several worshippers took to the streets demanding the immediate withdrawal of the bill.

Holding placards and raising slogans, the demonstrators expressed their strong opposition to the proposed changes, which they believe could negatively impact Waqf properties and community rights.

Heavy Police Deployment in Old City Amid Rising Tensions

In anticipation of unrest, the South Zone police under DCP Sneha Mehra had already deployed a heavy security presence around the sensitive areas of the Old City, especially near Charminar. Barricades were placed and security forces were stationed to prevent any untoward incidents. Protesters were restrained by police personnel on-site to maintain order.

DJS Stages Protest at Darul Shifa

At Darul Shifa, the Darsgah Jihad-O-Shahadat (DJS) organization also staged a demonstration post-prayer, intensifying opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill. Members of the group raised slogans against the Central Government and demanded the bill’s immediate rollback.

DJS warned that if the government fails to withdraw the bill, they will intensify their agitation in the coming days.

Community Concerns Over the Bill’s Implications

Community leaders and activists allege that the Waqf Amendment Bill undermines Muslim autonomy over Waqf lands and properties. They believe the proposed changes would pave the way for governmental control and potentially lead to the loss of religious and historical assets.

Security Remains Tight, Authorities Urge Calm

With tensions still high, law enforcement continues to monitor the area closely. Authorities have urged protesters to maintain peace and resolve concerns through legal and democratic channels.