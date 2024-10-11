Telangana

Tensions Erupt During Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak Check Distribution

A distribution event for Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak checks turned chaotic in the Mandal headquarters of Veldurthi, Medak district, as supporters of the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) and Congress clashed.

Fouzia Farhana11 October 2024 - 18:11
Medak: A distribution event for Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak checks turned chaotic in the Mandal headquarters of Veldurthi, Medak district, as supporters of the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) and Congress clashed.

The event, aimed at providing financial assistance to women for marriage-related expenses, was marred by heated arguments and physical altercations between the two political factions. Eyewitnesses reported that tensions escalated when supporters of both parties attempted to claim dominance over the proceedings, leading to a scuffle.

Local police intervened to restore order and disperse the crowd, ensuring that the distribution of checks could continue safely. Despite the disruption, officials managed to complete the distribution process, but the incident has raised concerns about the politicization of welfare programs.

Both parties have since exchanged accusations regarding the disruption, highlighting the growing political rivalry in the region. Authorities are urging political leaders to maintain decorum during such events and ensure that the focus remains on the welfare of the community.

