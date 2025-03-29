Tensions Erupt in Miyapur After Beer Bottles Found in Mosque

Hyderabad: Tensions flared in Miyapur on Thursday, March 27, after beer bottles were reportedly discovered inside Masjid-e-Mohammadia in Muzaffer Ahmed Nagar while Shab-e-Qadr prayers were in progress.

The mosque committee immediately informed the Miyapur Police, who arrived at the scene to assess the situation. Videos circulating on social media purportedly show a group of Hindu men gathered outside the mosque, engaging in verbal abuse and accusing the locals of attacking them first.

An argument broke out between the two groups, with individuals in the video using offensive language against Muslims.

Following a formal complaint, the Miyapur police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to prevent further escalation.