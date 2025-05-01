Tensions Escalate as Pakistan Continues Firing Along Jammu and Kashmir LoC
In a continued escalation of hostilities, Pakistan Army has resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir for the seventh consecutive day, officials confirmed.
Jammu: In a continued escalation of hostilities, Pakistan Army has resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir for the seventh consecutive day, officials confirmed.
Table of Contents
Latest Ceasefire Violation Reported in Multiple Sectors
According to a spokesperson from the Defence Ministry, “During the night of April 30 and May 1, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the LoC, targeting Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor sectors.” The Indian Army responded proportionately to the aggression.
Earlier, on Wednesday, Pakistan Rangers also fired at Indian posts along the International Border in the Pargwal sector of Jammu district.
Escalation Linked to Pahalgam Terror Attack
These repeated ceasefire violations come in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and one local resident, were killed. The attack was allegedly carried out by Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists, supported by Pakistan.
PM Modi Gives Free Hand to Defence Forces
Reacting strongly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack, vowing to hunt down the terrorists, their handlers, and backers. Following high-level meetings with:
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
- National Security Advisor Ajit Doval
- Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)
- Chiefs of Army, Navy, and Air Force
the Prime Minister granted the armed forces full autonomy to determine the timing, targets, and scale of retaliation.
Defence and Security Leadership in Full Coordination
Prior to the broader security meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with PM Modi after receiving a detailed briefing from the CDS regarding military preparedness.
In parallel, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in Srinagar, instructing the army to use all necessary force to eliminate the perpetrators behind the Pahalgam massacre.
Alos Read: After Pahalgam Attack, Indian Fans Troll Hania Aamir with ‘Water Courier’ to Pakistan
Crackdown on Terror Networks and Overground Workers
In a strong signal to terror networks and their sympathisers, security forces have continued demolishing properties linked to active terrorists. Recently:
- Homes of Adil Hussain Thokar and Asif Sheikh (LeT terrorists) were demolished in Tral and Bijbehara.
- So far, 10 houses of active terrorists have been destroyed in the Kashmir Valley.
Assembly Unites Against Terrorism
On Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly unanimously passed a resolution condemning the Pahalgam attack, demonstrating a unified stand against terrorism.