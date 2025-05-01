Tensions Escalate as Pakistan Continues Firing Along Jammu and Kashmir LoC

Jammu: In a continued escalation of hostilities, Pakistan Army has resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir for the seventh consecutive day, officials confirmed.

Latest Ceasefire Violation Reported in Multiple Sectors

According to a spokesperson from the Defence Ministry, “During the night of April 30 and May 1, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the LoC, targeting Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor sectors.” The Indian Army responded proportionately to the aggression.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Pakistan Rangers also fired at Indian posts along the International Border in the Pargwal sector of Jammu district.

Escalation Linked to Pahalgam Terror Attack

These repeated ceasefire violations come in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and one local resident, were killed. The attack was allegedly carried out by Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists, supported by Pakistan.

PM Modi Gives Free Hand to Defence Forces

Reacting strongly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack, vowing to hunt down the terrorists, their handlers, and backers. Following high-level meetings with:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)

Chiefs of Army, Navy, and Air Force

the Prime Minister granted the armed forces full autonomy to determine the timing, targets, and scale of retaliation.

Defence and Security Leadership in Full Coordination

Prior to the broader security meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with PM Modi after receiving a detailed briefing from the CDS regarding military preparedness.

In parallel, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in Srinagar, instructing the army to use all necessary force to eliminate the perpetrators behind the Pahalgam massacre.

Alos Read: After Pahalgam Attack, Indian Fans Troll Hania Aamir with ‘Water Courier’ to Pakistan

Crackdown on Terror Networks and Overground Workers

In a strong signal to terror networks and their sympathisers, security forces have continued demolishing properties linked to active terrorists. Recently:

Homes of Adil Hussain Thokar and Asif Sheikh (LeT terrorists) were demolished in Tral and Bijbehara .

and (LeT terrorists) were demolished in and . So far, 10 houses of active terrorists have been destroyed in the Kashmir Valley.

Assembly Unites Against Terrorism

On Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly unanimously passed a resolution condemning the Pahalgam attack, demonstrating a unified stand against terrorism.