Tensions Escalate at Ramoji Film City as CPM Leaders Clash with Police Over Land Dispute

Hyderabad: Tensions escalated in Ramoji Film City (RFC) on Wednesday when Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPM] leaders, along with victims of alleged land encroachment, staged a protest after accusing the RFC management of encroaching upon lands allotted to the poor. The protest turned chaotic when CPM leaders jumped over the gates of RFC and entered the premises, demanding justice for the affected families.

CPM Protest Against Land Encroachment at Ramoji Film City

The CPM, alongside the victims, staged a sit-in protest on the land they claim has been unlawfully encroached upon by the RFC management. This move follows several months of failed negotiations and promises by the RFC management to resolve the issue by providing alternative land for those affected.

The protest quickly turned confrontational, with an argument breaking out between CPM leaders and the police officers stationed at the site. Several CPM leaders were detained by the police as tensions escalated. In the midst of the scuffle, a woman reportedly lost consciousness, adding to the already charged atmosphere.

CPM’s Call for Action: ‘Iwala Chalo Ramoji Film City’

In response to the ongoing issue, the CPM called for the ‘Iwala Chalo Ramoji Film City’ rally. This is the latest in a series of protests aimed at pressuring RFC management into honoring its commitment to provide alternative housing plots for the affected families. According to CPM leaders, the issue has been pending for over a year with no tangible solution offered by RFC.

Earlier, the CPM, along with the victims, had held a dharna (sit-in protest) in front of the Collectorate, demanding the authorities intervene and resolve the matter. Despite multiple rounds of talks, the CPM claims that the RFC management has failed to take decisive action, prolonging the dispute.

Promises from RFC Management

The RFC management, in response to the protests, issued a written assurance that alternative lands would be allocated to the affected individuals. However, the CPM maintains that no real progress has been made, leaving many of the affected families in a state of uncertainty.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen whether further talks or legal intervention will resolve the matter and put an end to the ongoing unrest at Ramoji Film City.