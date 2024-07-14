Tensions mount as PCB insists on hosting Champions Trophy 2025 solely in Pakistan: Report

New Delhi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken a firm stance on hosting the Champions Trophy 2025 entirely within its territory, dismissing any considerations for a hybrid model.

In a tit-for-tat move, the PCB has reportedly threatened to pull out of the 2026 T20 World Cup, set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, if the Indian team refuses to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

According to a Geo News report, the PCB is steadfast on hosting the entire tournament in Pakistan and will oppose any hybrid model proposals during the ICC’s annual conference in Colombo from July 19-22.

The PCB’s unwavering position comes in response to Indian media reports claiming that the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) reluctance to send the Indian team to Pakistan for the prestigious tournament scheduled between February and March next year. Given the strained political relations and security concerns, India have not toured Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup.

The BCCI has hinted at requesting the ICC to implement a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy, allowing India to play their matches in a neutral country.

The cricketing ties between India and Pakistan have been fraught with political and security issues since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, after which bilateral series were suspended. The last time India toured Pakistan was in 2008 for the Asia Cup. The countries have since met only in ICC events or Asia Cup tournaments held in neutral venues.

A similar impasse occurred during the Asia Cup 2023, where the BCCI’s refusal to travel to Pakistan led to the adoption of a hybrid model. While this allowed the tournament to proceed, it resulted in Pakistan losing the hosting rights for the semi-final and final matches. This outcome has made the PCB even more determined to ensure that the Champions Trophy 2025 is held entirely on Pakistani soil.

The ICC finds itself in a challenging position, tasked with balancing the interests of both cricketing powerhouses while maintaining the integrity of international competitions. The upcoming ICC Annual Conference in Colombo is expected to be a critical juncture where the PCB will vehemently oppose any hybrid model for the Champions Trophy 2025.