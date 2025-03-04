Telangana: Tensions Rise as Farmers Protest Mamnoor Airport Land Survey

Warangal: In a dramatic turn of events, farmers in Warangal have staged protests against the ongoing land acquisition survey for the Mamnoor airport, just days after the Central government granted clearance for the project.

The protests, primarily led by women farmers, took place on Nakkalapally road near the airport on Tuesday, drawing attention to their concerns about compensation and the loss of land.

Farmers Demand Fair Compensation for Land Acquisition

Farmers, who stand to lose 175 acres of land as part of the acquisition, are demanding compensation that reflects the market value of their property. One protester at the site stated, “One acre here is worth at least Rs 4 crore to 5 crore, and the government should extend compensation in line with these values.”

Despite ongoing protests and the rising tension in the area, the State government has yet to make an official announcement regarding compensation. Forest Minister Konda Surekha has assured that the farmers would receive either market value compensation or alternative land. However, local MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy has suggested a different compensation approach, which has led to further frustration among the farmers.

Concerns Over Infrastructure and Road Closures

In addition to compensation concerns, the farmers are opposed to the closure of the Nakkalapally road and other nearby roads, such as those leading to Gunturpally and Nekkonda. They argue that the closure will severely impact their villages, limiting transportation access and lowering land values. The farmers are advocating for the highway to pass near their villages to increase the land’s value and facilitate better transport connectivity.

The Mamnoor airport project, which was allocated 690 acres to Airports Authority of India (AAI) previously, now requires an additional 280 acres due to increased infrastructure needs, including new runways and terminals. Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu confirmed that AAI was eager to begin work, with plans to complete the airport within two and a half years, contingent on the land acquisition process being completed.

Protests Gain Momentum on Social Media

Videos of the protests are rapidly spreading across social media platforms, drawing attention to the farmers’ plight. The protests reflect broader concerns about fair compensation, land acquisition practices, and the impact of major infrastructure projects on local communities.

As tensions mount, the farmers are continuing to demand justice from both the State and Central governments to ensure they are compensated fairly for the loss of their land and that their communities are not left facing transportation and infrastructure challenges.