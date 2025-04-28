Tensions Rise Between India and Pakistan After Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

The deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed 26 civilian lives has exacerbated tensions between India and Pakistan. The attack, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon, has drawn widespread condemnation and sparked fears of escalating conflict between the two nuclear-powered nations.

In the wake of the attack, Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, addressed the situation during an interview with British media outlet The Sky. He confirmed that the Indus Water Treaty and the Simla Agreement are now “in abeyance,” signaling the breakdown of crucial diplomatic agreements.

Pakistan’s Response to Escalating Tensions

When asked whether Pakistan fears an escalation of the situation, Minister Asif expressed the country’s readiness to respond “in kind” to any provocation from India. He further stated that if the conflict escalates to an all-out attack, Pakistan would have no choice but to engage in full-scale war. “The clash between two nuclear powers is always worrisome,” he remarked, acknowledging the grave concerns of global security experts.

Who Controls Pakistan’s Nuclear Weapons?

Pakistan, which has been a nuclear power since conducting its first nuclear test in May 1998, is one of the nine countries possessing nuclear weapons. The authority over these weapons lies with Pakistan’s National Command Authority (NCA), which is chaired by the Prime Minister. The NCA is responsible for decision-making related to the country’s nuclear policy and the operational management of its nuclear arsenal.

Since its establishment in 2000, the NCA has played a key role in ensuring the security and readiness of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons. The authority operates under the direction of various high-ranking officials, including the President, Prime Minister, Defence Minister, and military commanders.

Pakistan’s Nuclear Stance and Recent Threats

Pakistan has not signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and has refrained from adopting a ‘No First Use’ policy. This strategic ambiguity allows Pakistan to maintain a flexible response to any nuclear threat. Recently, Minister Hanif Abbasi issued a stark warning to India, threatening full-scale war if India were to cut off water supplies to Pakistan. “Nobody knows where we have placed our nuclear weapons across the country. These ballistic missiles are targeted at you,” he declared.

The Pahalgam Terror Attack and Pakistan’s Proxy Involvement

The Pahalgam attack, one of the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy group linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The attack targeted mostly tourists, leaving 26 people dead. In response to the incident, India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the case and is intensifying efforts to uncover the perpetrators and their international connections.

Global Implications of the Rising Tensions

As tensions mount, the international community watches closely, with concerns that the conflict could spiral into a catastrophic war between two nuclear-armed neighbors. Both nations have made it clear that they are prepared for any escalation, and with the looming threat of nuclear conflict, the stakes could not be higher.

The situation between India and Pakistan remains volatile, with diplomatic relations deteriorating rapidly in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. As both nations prepare for potential military responses, the world anxiously awaits further developments. The coming days will be critical in determining whether this conflict can be contained or if it will lead to an even more devastating escalation.