Terror Attack in Pahalgam: 12 Tourists Injured in Firing at Baisaran Meadows

Srinagar: In a shocking act of violence, at least 12 tourists were injured in a terrorist attack at Baisaran meadows, a popular tourist spot near Pahalgam in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday.

Attack in Remote Tourist Spot

The attack occurred at Baisaran, a scenic meadow accessible only by foot or ponies, where a group of tourists had gone for a visit earlier in the day. According to eyewitness accounts, unidentified gunmen opened fire at close range, injuring several people.

A woman survivor, speaking over the phone, said, “My husband was shot in the head and seven others were injured too.” She urged authorities to help evacuate the wounded.

Emergency Response and Evacuation

Local residents played a crucial role in rescuing the injured, bringing some of them down from the high-altitude meadow using ponies. Authorities also deployed a helicopter for airlifting the critically injured to medical facilities.

A doctor at Pahalgam Hospital confirmed that 12 tourists were admitted, and all of them are currently in stable condition.

Security Forces Rush to the Spot

Security forces were immediately deployed to the area after reports of gunfire were received. A senior police official said forces are combing the region and conducting investigations.

Attack Amid Tourist Season Surge

The attack comes at a time when Kashmir is witnessing a sharp increase in tourist footfall, marking a significant recovery after years of militancy.

It also raises fresh concerns ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to begin on July 3. The pilgrimage draws lakhs of devotees annually, many of whom travel via the 48-km Pahalgam route in Anantnag, one of the twin routes to the sacred Amarnath cave shrine.

Security Tightened Ahead of Yatra

In light of the attack, security is expected to be tightened in and around Pahalgam and other pilgrimage routes as authorities prepare to ensure the safety of both tourists and pilgrims in the coming weeks.