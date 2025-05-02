Terror in Pahalgam: Farooq Warns of War-Like Tensions, Seeks Swift Justice

Srinagar: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, senior political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir have spoken out. National Conference president Farooq Abdullah dismissed the possibility of war but called for swift action against the perpetrators. He also acknowledged security, and intelligence lapses as contributing factors to the deadly incident.

Farooq Abdullah: “No War, But Terrorists Must Be Punished”

Addressing the media in Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah strongly condemned the Pahalgam attack, blaming Pakistan-backed terrorists for destabilizing the region.

“There is no possibility of war between India and Pakistan. But both countries are preparing as if there is one. To prevent that, those behind the Pahalgam attack must be caught quickly,” he said.

The veteran leader emphasized that regional peace depends on curbing cross-border terrorism and ensuring no such intelligence failures recur.

Intelligence and Security Failures Under Scrutiny

Abdullah didn’t mince words when pointing out that gaps in intelligence and security arrangements likely enabled the attack. He stressed that holding responsible parties accountable would be a step toward preventing future escalation.

“Security and intelligence lapses were also one of the reasons for this attack. That cannot be denied,” he added.

Omar Abdullah Offers Emotional Apology, Declares Leadership Failure

Earlier, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah made an emotional statement in the state assembly, admitting failure in protecting the lives of tourists targeted in the Pahalgam attack.

“This is the first time in 21 years that such a large-scale attack occurred in Bisaran. I don’t know how to apologise to the families. I failed to keep them safe,” said Omar.

He added that it would be inappropriate to demand statehood at this sensitive time, calling the tragedy a national shame.

“My politics isn’t so cheap. We’ll ask for statehood again — but not now, when 26 lives were lost.”

Pahalgam Attack: A Turning Point in Kashmir’s Security Climate?

The Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, has reignited the debate on the future of Kashmir, security policies, and the Centre’s role in restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. As investigations continue, political voices across the spectrum are calling for decisive action and long-term strategy against terrorism.