Hyderabad: Terror in Shaheen Nagar, Rowdy Sheeters Harass Locals, Snatch Phones and Cash — Where Are the Officials?

Hyderabad, June 16: A disturbing incident took place in Wadi-e-Salaheen, Shaheen Nagar, under the limits of Balapur Police Station, where a 19-year-old youth, Mohammad Mustaq, was brutally attacked by a man named Aijaz using a knife and stone. Aijaz is a relative of Asif, who is a registered rowdy sheeter with Balapur police and is currently lodged in jail.

Past Mobile Snatching Incident Sparked the Attack

According to police sources, during the month of Ramzan, Asif and his relative Aijaz had attempted to snatch a mobile phone from Mustaq. At that time, the matter was settled after Mustaq paid Rs. 10,000, and no formal complaint was lodged. Both Aijaz and Asif were reportedly involved in threatening and extorting mobile phones and cash from local residents.

Attack Near Congress Office During Drinking Session

Last night, Aijaz and some others were reportedly consuming alcohol near the local Congress office in Wadi-e-Salaheen. They called Mustaq to the spot under the pretext of discussing the previous incident. During the conversation, Aijaz suddenly launched a violent attack on Mustaq using a knife and stone, causing serious injuries.

Mustaq sustained multiple wounds and required 12 stitches. He was rushed to Osmania Hospital for medical treatment.

Accused Arrested, Police Investigation Underway

Balapur police responded swiftly and arrested Aijaz at the scene. A case has been registered, and the police are investigating all aspects of the incident.

Officials have assured strict action against individuals involved in creating fear and disturbing peace in the locality.