Terrorists linked to attack on civilians busted in Afghanistan

Security forces seized a large amount of arms, ammunition, and explosives in the operations, Xinhua news agency reported.

Safiya Begum21 October 2024 - 14:58
Kabul: Afghanistan’s security forces have busted a group of terrorists believed to be involved in an attack on 14 civilians in September, according to Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Afghan caretaker government.

Without disclosing the number of the terrorists, Mujahid said on Sunday night that members of the group were eliminated or arrested in the raid on their hideouts on the outskirts of Firoz Koah city, capital of the western Ghor province.

In September, 14 civilians were killed and four others sustained injuries in a shooting attack in the central Daykundi province. The Islamic State outfit had claimed the attack.

