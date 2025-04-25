Pahalgam Attack: Terrorist’s Sister Claims Authorities Bombed Their Home

The investigation into the devastating Pahalgam terror attack continues to unfold, as authorities zero in on two suspected terrorists: Asif Sheikh from Pulwama and Adil Tomar from Bij Behara, Anantnag.

According to intelligence sources, Adil Tomar is suspected of being involved in the attack, carried out in collaboration with Pakistani terrorists. On Thursday, authorities conducted searches near the houses of Asif and Adil, a move that seems to have set the stage for a dramatic turn of events.

Mysterious Explosion of Houses

In a shocking development, the houses of both Asif and Adil were destroyed in an explosion. Eyewitnesses and sources suggest that bombs were dropped and detonated, completely destroying the properties.

It appears the explosions were not accidental, but rather part of a calculated plan. While the authorities have yet to release an official statement, it is suspected that the explosions were intended to either eliminate evidence or send a warning.

We Have Nothing to Do with it, Government Should Catch Him,

In an unexpected twist, Adil’s younger sister has made sensational claims regarding the incident. According to her statement, her family is innocent and had no prior knowledge of any terrorist activities. She explained, “An elder brother is in jail. The other brother is a Mujahideen. I have two sisters. Yesterday I came from my mother-in-law’s house to my native place.

There was no one else in the house, just my mother and father. The police took them away. The security forces arrived when I was near the house. They told me to go next door. Then, a man placed something like a bomb on our house. Shortly after that, the houses exploded. We are innocent. We don’t know anything. We have nothing to do with it,” she said, as she recounted the traumatic event.

Intensified Search and Rewards for Information

The investigation into the attack has intensified, with the authorities focusing on four suspected terrorists, including those from Pakistan. Intelligence agencies have released photographs of the Pakistani terrorists believed to have been involved in the Pahalgam attack. To encourage tip-offs, the government has announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for anyone providing credible information that leads to the capture or identification of the terrorists.

The attack on tourists in Pahalgam and Baisaran Valley, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people—25 Indians and 1 Nepalese national—has left the region in shock. With the search operation ramping up, authorities are determined to bring those responsible for this heinous act to justice.

The situation remains tense as investigations continue, with authorities tightening their grip on suspected terrorists and intensifying efforts to uncover the truth behind the tragic incident. The explosion of the suspects’ homes has added a layer of complexity to the case, and as the search for the perpetrators continues, the focus now shifts to identifying and apprehending those responsible for the attack.