Tesla inaugurates Delhi showroom, focuses on Model Y sales

New Delhi: Elon Musk-run Tesla on Monday inaugurated its first showroom in the National Capital Region (NCR) at the Worldmark 3 complex in Aerocity, marking the electric carmaker’s second retail location in India within a month of entering the country.

Situated in one of Delhi’s busiest business districts, close to Indira Gandhi International Airport, the Aerocity outlet serves as an experience centre where guests can examine the Model Y electric SUV, understand the purchasing process, and discover charging options.

Also Read:Mamata slams ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ makers for misrepresenting Khudiram Bose

Customers from Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and the surrounding areas are anticipated to be served by the location. The launch comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended Tesla’s India debut on July 15 at Maker Maxity in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.

The company was invited by the chief minister of Maharashtra to establish research and development and manufacturing facilities in the state. Tesla is making a strong effort to enter India’s premium EV market before the holiday season with the opening of the new showroom in Delhi, adding a second major metro to its retail map.

The company is currently concentrating on increasing retail access and customer onboarding, but it has not yet revealed plans for local manufacturing or additional models for India.

The Model Y is currently the flagship model in Tesla’s India portfolio. It comes in two different versions: the standard Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) model costs Rs 59.89 lakh, while the Long Range RWD model costs Rs 67.89 lakh (both ex-showroom). Delivery is expected to start in the third quarter of 2025, and reservations opened in July.

The claimed range of the standard Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Model Y is 500 km on a single charge; the Long Range RWD variant increases this to 622 km. According to Tesla, the Long Range model can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.6 seconds, while the standard model can do so in 5.9 seconds.

The top speed of both models is 201 kmph. The standard version can recover up to 238 km of range with a fast charger in 15 minutes, while the Long Range can recover up to 267 km in the same amount of time.