Tesla India Country Head Prashanth Menon Resigns

In a major development just before Tesla’s expected entry into the Indian market, Prashanth Menon, the company’s India Country Head, has resigned from his role. Menon has been with Tesla for nearly nine years and served as the head of Tesla India operations for the past four years, according to a Bloomberg report released on Thursday.

Personal Reasons Behind Resignation

Sources familiar with the matter say that Menon cited personal reasons for stepping down. The resignation comes at a crucial time when Tesla is preparing to launch its first stores in Mumbai and Delhi. The company has not yet made an official announcement regarding his departure.

Menon’s Role in Tesla’s India Strategy

As Chairman of Tesla India Motors and Energy, Menon played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s entry strategy for the Indian market. Under his leadership, Tesla established a local office in Pune in 2021 and secured leased locations for its showrooms in key Indian cities.

No Successor Named Yet; China Team to Manage Operations

With Menon stepping down, Tesla has yet to name a successor. For now, reports suggest that the China-based Tesla team will oversee the company’s Indian operations until further notice.

Strong Ties with Elon Musk and Wharton Connection

Before his role in India, Menon held the position of Director of Cost, Process, and Regulatory Affairs at Tesla in the U.S. He shares an academic bond with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, as both are alumni of the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.