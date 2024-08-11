Texas Review Hosts Record-Breaking USA Education Fair with Over 500 Student Participants

Hyderabad: Texas Review, an overseas education consultancy headquartered in Hyderabad, hosted the USA Education Fair at Hyatt Place, Banjara Hills. This event had an impressive footfall of over 500 students planning to apply for the upcoming spring intake to study in the USA.

Featuring representatives from more than 35 esteemed US universities, this education fair provided attendees with valuable one-on-one guidance on pursuing higher education in the United States.

Experts believe that attending in-person events can significantly boost the chances of admission of a prospective international student. Be it for education or entrepreneurship having direct access to experts keeps a learner in the category of the top one percent.

Based on the post-event feedback, here are a few takeaways on how this education fair benefited study abroad aspirants

Insights Beyond Internet: The Internet has answers for everything, but it answers everyone the same way. The complexities of overseas education demand personalized solutions for each student’s unique needs. This fair effectively bridged that gap by providing one-on-one guidance.

Access to US University Representatives: University representatives won’t be available to answer student’s questions all the time. It’s only through events like these, that students get the opportunity to interact directly with them. These fairs are not conducted frequently making them a must-leverage opportunity.

Networking Opportunity: Collaboration over competition always scripts a win-win situation. Attending events like this allows students to network with fellow study abroad aspirants, exchange ideas, and take inspiration from each other

Texas Review, since its inception in 2013, has been conducting education fairs for students aspiring to study in countries like the US, UK, Canada, Australia, etc. These education fairs offer invaluable guidance to both undergraduate and postgraduate students aspiring to study abroad.

Rajesh Dasari, the co-founder and CEO of Texas Review, expressed his happiness in helping four thousand students each year get admission to prestigious universities worldwide. In response to the overwhelming success of the current education fair, he noted that high footfall was expected given the rising trend in overseas education over the past few years, (Approximately 12% surge in international student enrollment into US universities from 2022 to 2023.)

“We have been refining our processes for the last eleven years and figured out a predictable way to guide a student to study at a university abroad. A well-trained team of counselors along with elite university affiliations are some of the key reasons working behind the 20,000+ admissions of our students.” Says Rajesh Dasari

Diving deeper into the benefits of the USA education fair, attendees received exceptional access to personalized guidance. Some of the crucial areas that need expert attention were addressed during the event as follows:

Admission Assistance: India saw a record 268,923 students studying in the US in 2023, a 36% increase from the previous year, according to IIE and the US Department of State. This trend is expected to increase in 2024 and beyond. Many students believe their chances of successful admission are enhanced by participating in events like this, where they receive end-to-end information about the application process.

Scholarships: University representatives provided crucial information on merit-based scholarships, need-based financial aid, and specific grants for international students, helping attendees explore financial options that can make studying abroad more attainable.

Loan Assistance: Representatives from banks and financial institutions participated in the event, offering guidance on loans for studying abroad. Many students expressed their satisfaction with receiving a realistic overview of the financial aspects, without sugarcoating the reality.

About Texas Review

Texas Review is an overseas education consultancy founded in 2013. The consultancy has expanded its reach to over 28 centers in 16 cities across India over the last eleven years. Test preparation, Study abroad, and Immigration are the 3 domains where the consultancy helps students, abroad job aspirants, and PR visa seekers.

The organization helps students with IELTS, Duolingo, PTE, and OET English Language Proficiency Tests, and SAT, CAT, and GMAT tests. With a 95% Visa Success Rate and helping over 1 lakh students to study abroad, Texas Review stands as one of the top overseas education consultancies in India.