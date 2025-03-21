TG Assembly: Good News for Vehicle Owners – Komati Reddy Makes Key Announcement!

Hyderabad: Major Relief for Vehicle Owners

In a significant announcement during the Assembly session, Telangana Minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy assured vehicle owners that the state government has no plans to impose toll charges on village roads and state highways.

Government to Bear 40% Payment for Road Contractors

While discussing the state budget, the minister emphasized that the government will cover 40% of the payment for road construction projects awarded to contractors. This move aims to expedite infrastructure development and ensure better road connectivity across Telangana.

Also Read: KTR Blasts BJP, Congress for Selling Off Adilabad CCI Factory as Scrap

Double Roads to Improve Rural Connectivity

As part of the road development initiative, the government plans to convert link roads between villages into double roads, enhancing transportation and accessibility.

Criticism of Previous Government’s Neglect

The minister criticized the previous BRS government, stating that they ignored road development across the state, focusing only on areas like Sirisilla, Siddipet, and Gajwel. He further challenged opposition leaders to prove if roads were developed elsewhere under the BRS rule.

Telangana’s Infrastructure Development Plans

The Telangana government is committed to upgrading road infrastructure, ensuring smoother travel, and eliminating toll charges for state and village roads. This initiative aims to benefit commuters, rural residents, and businesses across the state.