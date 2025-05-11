TG EAPCET 2025 Results Out: Check Your Rank Card and Score Here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) officially declared the TG EAPCET 2025 results for both Engineering and Agriculture & Pharmacy streams on Sunday, May 11. The results were released by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy during a formal ceremony at his residence in Hyderabad.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website eapcet.tgche.ac.in. To access their results, students need to enter their hall ticket number on the results page.

Engineering Stream: 73.26% Students Pass

Out of 2,07,190 students who appeared for the Engineering stream, 1,51,779 candidates qualified, marking a pass percentage of 73.26%. The results include marks, ranks, toppers’ lists, and attendance data.

Agriculture & Pharmacy Stream: 87.82% Pass Rate

In the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream, 71,309 students out of 81,198 successfully cleared the exam, registering an impressive pass percentage of 87.82%.

CM Revanth Reddy Congratulates Students

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy congratulated all successful candidates and praised the efforts of the education department. “This is a proud moment for Telangana’s youth. The government is committed to supporting academic excellence and transparent evaluation,” he said.

Senior Officials Present at the Result Announcement

The results were announced in the presence of Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, TG EAPCET 2025 Chairman Prof. T. Kishan Kumar Reddy, and Convenor Dr. B. Dean Kumar, among other senior officials.

Answer Key Released Earlier; Objection Window Closed

Earlier, on May 4, TGCHE had released the preliminary answer key, response sheets, and master question paper. Candidates were allowed to raise objections to the answer key until May 6 by paying a processing fee per question.

Agriculture & Pharmacy Stream: April 29 and 30, 2025

April 29 and 30, 2025 Engineering Stream: May 2 to 5, 2025

For more information and updates, students are advised to visit the official website of TGCHE.

